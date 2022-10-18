Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $134.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,422. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

