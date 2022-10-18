New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $30,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $264,267,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $33,345,506. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.14.

TDG opened at $525.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

