Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 278.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 471,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

