Leuthold Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,796,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $238.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.07. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $252.44.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.