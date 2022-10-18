US Bancorp DE Sells 41,408 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 41,408 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

