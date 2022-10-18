Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $174.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

