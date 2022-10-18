US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $50,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE NSC opened at $219.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.69 and its 200 day moving average is $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $204.26 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.