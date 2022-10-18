Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.36 and its 200-day moving average is $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

