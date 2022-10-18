New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $41,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $283,466,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

