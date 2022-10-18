18,227 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.70.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

