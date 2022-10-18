Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

