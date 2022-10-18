Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

