Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

CVX opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.