Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 111,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 83,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Shares of HD stock opened at $281.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

