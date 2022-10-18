WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $316.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

