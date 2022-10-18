RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.