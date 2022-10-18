Optas LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

