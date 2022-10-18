RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 425,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
