Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

