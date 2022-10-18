Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 47.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 750,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 240,647 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

