Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $281.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.90 and a 200 day moving average of $294.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

