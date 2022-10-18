NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2022

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.