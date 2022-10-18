Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

