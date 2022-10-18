Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

