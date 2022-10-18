Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

