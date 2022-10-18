Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $107,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $316.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

