Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 115,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

V stock opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

