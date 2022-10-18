Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

