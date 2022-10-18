Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $439.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $44.60.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,670.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,470 shares of company stock valued at $498,393 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $1,103,220. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.