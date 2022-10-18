FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

FB Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 410.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 86,636 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.