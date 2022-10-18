American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,496,000 after buying an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.