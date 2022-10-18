ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $74.62 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

