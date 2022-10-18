Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -189.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.62 million, a P/E ratio of -67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.