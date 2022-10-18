Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EW opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

