Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,212 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

