Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.40.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

