Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $102.50 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,923 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $102,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

