Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 206,914 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after buying an additional 142,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,219 shares of company stock worth $320,433. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Syneos Health stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

