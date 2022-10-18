Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 257,953 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,953 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of FirstEnergy worth $91,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $427,256,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

