ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $188,577,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $6,621,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

