EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

