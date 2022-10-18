Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5276 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a dividend payout ratio of 204.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 175.4%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

