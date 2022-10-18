Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $332.76 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.44 and a 200-day moving average of $310.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,853 shares of company stock valued at $115,908,195 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 587.1% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 399.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

