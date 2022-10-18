MiL.k (MLK) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.51 or 0.27772917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010847 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

