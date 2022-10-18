Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

TXN opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.