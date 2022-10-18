First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $150.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.89.

NYSE:FRC opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $110.79 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.20.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

