Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

