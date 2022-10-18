Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

