Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 269.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International stock opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

