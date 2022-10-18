Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

